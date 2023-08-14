Currently, several teen series are becoming worldwide phenomena thanks to streaming. Some of the most popular coming-of-age shows right now are “Heartstopper,” “Euphoria,” and “Sex Education.” However, several 2000s teen TV shows still hold relevance in culture, and one of them is trending right now.

Series like “Gossip Girl” remain one of the most popular shows among young (and not so young) audiences, becoming a cultural phenomenon that bridges generations. However, before that series, there was another one considered one of the most iconic of the 2000s.

The show we’re talking about is remembered because it brought a fresh concept to high school dramas (one that still endures today) while also connecting through a perfect soundtrack, memorable dialogue, and relatable characters. Enter…

“The O.C.” is trending worldwide 20 years after its premiere

“The O.C.” was a game-changer when it came to teen series. Now, 20 years after its premiere, the show is currently one of the most-watched worldwide. According to FlixPatrol, a platform offering streaming viewership data, “The O.C.” has entered the Top 10 on Max worldwide, occupying the third spot.

The show is only behind the sports drama “Winning Time” and the thriller “The Bronze Garden,” which are first and second, respectively. “The O.C.” launched the careers of Mischa Barton, Ben McKenzie, Adam Brody, and Rachel Bilson.

Moreover, the series left a permanent mark on pop culture, thanks to its iconic soundtrack, relatable characters, and its ability to tackle controversial subjects. In the United States, you can watch the four seasons of this iconic show on Max. But it’s also available to stream on Hulu.