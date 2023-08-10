Idris Elba and Gerard Butler are leading the new trend of Max worldwide, as they star in the thriller that shines again in the streaming platform, despite having been released in 2008.

It is a complete Guy Ritchie production, as he directed and wrote the project. The acclaimed filmmaker has worked with the biggest stars and will soon release The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare with Henry Cavill.

It is not the first time that a title of the Plane actor manages to enter the chart of the most watched worldwide. Here, check which is the action movie that users have chosen several times…

RocknRolla is Max’s most watched thriller with Gerard Butler and Idris Elba

RocknRolla is the action movie trending on Max this week. Although it has not yet made it into the top 10, it is likely to soon become one of the most popular movies of the last time.

The story is set in London and follows a real estate scam that leaves millions of pounds up for grabs, attracting the city’s worst scum, all hoping to get rich quick.

Mark Strong, Tom Wilkinson, Toby Kebbell, Gerard Butler, Tom Hardy, Idris Elba, Karel Roden, Matt King, Toby Kebbell, Ludacris, Gemma Arterton, Mark Strong and Thandiwe Newton are some of the actors that make up the main cast.