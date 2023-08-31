Max has undergone several changes lately, and in addition to consistently refreshing its top 10, it has now added multiple new titles to its catalog, making it one of the most diverse selections.

One of the productions has managed to establish itself as one of the most-watched of the week, competing with other series like Rick and Morty, Friends, and the Sex and the City spin-off, And Just Like That.

The showrunner in charge of the first season of the show is Adam Muto (Steven Universe) and the voice cast is made up of big stars from the film industry, such as Donald Glover (Solo: A Star Wars Story and Atlanta).

Adventure Time: Fionna & Cake is the new animated show on Max

Adventure Time is one of the most popular series on Max, and this early morning, its spin-off Fionna & Cake premiered, depicting the adventures and escapades of two of the most beloved characters. Currently, it is one of the most-watched shows on the platform worldwide.

The story follows Fionna and Cake, who, with the help of the former Ice King, Simon Petrikov, embark on an adventure across multiverses and a journey of self-discovery. Meanwhile, a new and powerful antagonist, determined to track them down and erase them from existence, lurks in the shadows.

Donald Glover provides the voice for Marshall Lee, while Madeleine Martin voices Fionna and Andrew Rannells voices Gary Prince. Roz Ryan, who already has experience in voice acting, plays the role of Cake. Rolando Davila-Beltran portrays Newspaper Guy.