Max: The most-watched crime documentary on the platform in the US right now

Crime documentaries are some of the most sought after titles by platforms when it comes to adding content to their catalog. Netflix and Max are two services that abound with the genre and now it’s a new docuseries that shines this week.

The creation of Anthony Caronna and Howard Gertler is part of HBO, being one of the most watched documentaries of recent times. The first season managed to occupy a place in the top 10 worldwide and is currently at number 5 on the list.

So far only four episodes have been released and the next one is scheduled for release on July 23rd. While the last one will take place at the end of the month, on the 30th. Here, check which is the most watched title…

Last Call: When a Serial Killer Stalked Queer New York, Max’s most watched documentary

Last Call: When a Serial Killer Stalked Queer New York was added to Max’s platform this year and quickly became one of the most watched docuseries worldwide. With only four episodes, it has kept US users in suspense.

“As the AIDS crisis intensifies in the early 1990s, homophobia and hate crimes increase, and a serial killer preys on gay men in New York City”, describes the documentary’s official synopsis.

The cast is quite large and the main participants were Matt Foreman, Bea Hanson, Andy Humm, Michael Ferreri, Edgar Rodriguez, Isaac J. Conner, Ceyenne Doroshow, David Wertheimer, Thomas Macauley and Douglas Gibson.