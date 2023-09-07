Max has the same modus operandi as the platforms it competes with, so it has once again renewed its top 10 the United States. Now it is a fantasy series with Matthew Goode and Teresa Palmer, one of the most-watched.

Its first season premiered in 2021 and has since built a solid fan base, but it was not enough to surpass three seasons. Juan Carlos Medina and Alice Troughton were the directors responsible for these seasons.

Currently, the witch-themed title is competing against other science fiction productions of its kind. One of them is the new version of Interview with the Vampire, which was produced by Peacock.

A Discovery of Witches ranked No. 3 on Max US

Despite not being a new title, A Discovery of Witches has managed to become a trend again within Max‘s catalog in the United States, all thanks to the enormous number of users who have been watching it, making it the third most-watched show.

The story follows Diana Bishop, a historian and witch, who gains access to Ashmole 782 and knows that she must unravel its mysteries. The enigmatic Matthew Clairmont offers her assistance, but he is a vampire, and a witch should never trust a vampire.

Teresa Palmer, Matthew Goode, Alex Kingston, Owen Teale, Louise Brealey, Malin Buska and Aiysha Hart are some of the stars who make up the main cast of the fantasy series, which has already had two seasons.