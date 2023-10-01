Max: The most watched horror movie on the platform worldwide this week

Halloween is approaching, and the spooky season has begun. It’s not surprising that this horror film is currently trending worldwide on Max. According to FlixPatrol, the movie is the third most-watched film on the platform globally.

Directed by Corin Hardy, this film, part of The Conjuring franchise, premiered back in 2018 and achieved tremendous success, grossing $365 million worldwide against a mid-budget of $22 million. It also holds the record as the highest-grossing film in the series.

The screenplay was written by Gary Dauberman, from a story by Dauberman and James Wan. Meanwhile, Taissa Farmiga, Demián Bichir, Jonas Bloquet, and Bonnie Aarons appear in starring roles.

‘The Nun,’ the most-watched horror film on Max worldwide

According to FlixPatrol, ‘The Nun’ ranks as the third most-watched movie on the platform this week, trailing behind ‘Magic Mike’s Last Dance’ and ‘The Flash.‘ The film is the fifth installment of The Conjuring Universe franchise.

Serving as a prequel/spin-off of 2016’s ‘The Conjuring 2,’ the plot follows a Roman Catholic priest (Bichir) and a nun (Farmiga) in her novitiate as they uncover an unholy secret in 1952 Romania.

While the movie achieved significant box office success, it faced criticism from some critics who found fault with its story, logic, and overall direction. However, others praised the performances and the movie’s atmosphere. If you wish to watch all the films in the franchise, you can do so on Max.