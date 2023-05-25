Max: The most-watched movie on the platform with The Rock

While superhero films continue to arrive on platforms like Disney+ (such as “Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania”), Max is not falling behind, and currently their most-watched movie is one from this genre, starring Dwayne Johnson.

The movie is led by The Rock, who is also a producer, but the cast includes Sarah Shahi, Pierce Brosnan, Aldis Hodge, Noah Centineo, Marwan Kenzari, and Quintessa Swindell.

Although there was initially a lot of concern about the change from HBO Max to Max-only, the service did not lose subscribers and viewers continued to choose its catalog. So, here you can check which is the most watched movie in the world…

Black Adam is Max’s most watched movie worldwide

According to Fix Patrol, the most-watched movie on this global streaming platform is Black Adam, which was released in 2022 and is now available on Max.

The film has 207 points, surpassing “Shazam: Fury of the Gods” with 200 points and “Batman” with 114 points worldwide. Other films like “Burn” and “Dune” have 200 and 117 points, respectively.

The plot unfolds when, after nearly 5,000 years of receiving the powers of the ancient gods and being imprisoned, Black Adam is freed from his earthly tomb and is ready to exert his unique sense of justice in the modern world.