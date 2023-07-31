Nature documentaries offer a captivating window into the beauty and complexity of the natural world. Through breathtaking cinematography and informative storytelling, these films provide an opportunity to explore diverse subjects from remote habitats to different animal behavior. And one documentary film is one of the most-watched on Max worldwide.

Due to recent events, such as the Titanic submersible’s failed exploration, there is a lot of interest in the ocean. For example, Netflix’s documentary ‘The Deepest Breath’ is also one of the most-watched films on the platform worldwide.

However, in this case, Max’s documentary is more related to the recent documented attacks from orcas to vessels carrying humans. So, if you want to explore the ethics of pushing nature and how humans and animals can leave in peace, this film is a must-watch.

‘After the Bite,’ the shark documentary that is trending on Max

‘After the Bite,’ is a documentary by renowned filmmaker Ivy Meeropol, known for her work in Indian Point and Heir to an Execution. The movie is the fifth most-watched movie on Max globally, and the most-watched documentary on the platform.

‘After the Bite’ has been received with positive reviews, and critics have praised how the movie takes into consideration the philosophical aspects, as well as practical action to the matter.

The official synopsis of the movie reads: “Following a series of great white shark attacks that dominated the headlines, one Cape Cod community renegotiates its relationship with the marine environment. Local residents, fishermen, and environmentalists are forced to confront dramatic changes to their way of life. How far can we push nature before it bites back?”