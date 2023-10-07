Max has produced and released several big titles in recent years. Despite refreshing its catalog after the changes made by HBO and the platform, it still continues to add significant projects, like this comedic pirate series.

This series is created by David Jenkins, known for also writing the script for People of Earth. The adaptation is based on a true story and tells the life of Stede Bonnet. The second season was released just two days ago.

It consists of a total of eight episodes, but so far, only three have been released. The next two will come out on October 12, while the remaining three will be released on Thursday, October 19, and the finale on Thursday, October 26.

Our Flag Means Death ranked No. 3 on Max US

Our Flag Means Death premiered on the Max platform last year, and since then, it has become a favorite among fans of comedy and adventure. It is currently the third most-watched series in the United States.

The story is set in 1717 and follows the wealthy landowner Stede Bonnet, who has a midlife crisis and decides to blow up his comfortable life to become a pirate, but things don’t go so well.

Rhys Darby, Taika Waititi, Kristian Nairn, Nathan Foad, Samson Kayo, Rory Kinnear and Con O’Neill are some of the actors who have brought the main characters to life during the two seasons of the show.