Max has undergone several updates this year, not only changing the format of its platform but also refreshing its catalog both globally and in the United States. Now, it was confirmed that it has a new most-watched series worldwide.

It’s an original HBO production that premiered its second season, which consists of only eight episodes, and they have not all been released yet. The plot is based on the true story of Stede Bonnett, a landowner who joined the world of pirates.

The show has been available on the service since last year, and its episodes have been directed by various filmmakers, including Fernando Frias, the creator David Jenkins and Taika Waititi, who is also one of the lead actors.

Our Flag Means Death is the most-watched series on Max worldwide

Our Flag Means Death received various, but mostly positive, reviews. The success of the first season led to Max renewing it for another installment, offering fans of the show another eight episodes.

Flix Patrol, the specialized platform for streaming services and metrics, announced this morning in its daily report that the series had not only managed to secure a place in the Top 10 but had become the most-watched title worldwide.

The plot is set in 1717 and follows the wealthy landowner Stede Bonnet, who undergoes a midlife crisis and decides to forsake his comfortable landowner life to become a pirate, but things don’t go as smoothly as he had thought.

Rhys Darby and Taika Waititi bring the main characters to life: Stede Bonnet and Blackbeard/Edward Teach. Throughout the season, they have been joined by Kristian Nairn, Nathan Foad, Samson Kayo, Rory Kinnear and Con O’Neill.