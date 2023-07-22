Jamie Foxx has not only had a successful career, but he has also co-starred in multiple thrillers with other big stars. One of them was Gerard Butler, when they starred in one of the most anticipated action movies of 2009.

The story was directed by F. Gary Gray, the filmmaker and producer who is known for works such as The Italian Job, The Negotiator and Set It Off. Kurt Wimmer wrote the screenplay.

Max is the streaming platform that has the title in its catalog and which this week has become a trend again, even though it has been almost 14 years since its debut on the big screen. Here, check out what it’s all about…

Law Abiding Citizen is Max’s most-watched action thriller

Law Abiding Citizen arrived in 2009 and brought together two of the most popular actors of the moment in one of the most anticipated thrillers. Jamie Foxx plays Nick Rice, while Gerard Butler is Clyde Shelton.

This week, the 55-year-old actor has been trending, and along with his name, so has the movie. That’s why Max users made the title enter the top 10 worldwide in its genre.

The story follows a frustrated man who decides to take justice into his own hands after a plea deal frees one of his family’s killers. He targets not only the killer but also the district attorney and others involved in the deal.