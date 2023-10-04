Tim Burton has collaborated with Johnny Depp on multiple occasions, and many of their productions have been resounding successes, critically acclaimed, and have become favorites among Max users.

One of these collaborations debuted on the big screen in 2005 and is based on a popular Russian-Jewish folktale from the 19th century. It is set in a fictional Victorian-era village.

The Gothic director is the one who took charge of the camera work, along with Mike Johnson. It was filmed at 3 Mills Studios using the stop-motion technique, which they had already experimented with before.

Corpse Bride ranked No. 2 on Max in the US

Corpse Bride has not only become one of the audience’s favorites but is also one of the most acclaimed films in Tim Burton‘s career. It perfectly portrays the filmmaker’s gothic style and the intricate interplay between light and darkness.

Johnny Depp brought one of the main characters, Victor Van Dort, to life with his voice, while Helena Bonham Carter portrayed Corpse Bride and Emily Watson played Victoria Everglot. Many other stars have also been part of the film.

The popular story follows a timid groom who rehearses his wedding vows in the presence of an unwitting deceased young woman. She rises from the grave, assuming he has taken her as his wife.