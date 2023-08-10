Gerard Butler not only gained great popularity with this epic war action thriller, but it was one of the most acclaimed in the history of cinema, especially due to its ending, which was considered one of the best.

Zack Snyder wrote part of the screenplay and directed the famous film, along with Kurt Johnstad and Michael B. Gordon, who also adapted the story for the big screen in 2006.

In total it received 19 awards and 57 nominations, establishing itself as one of the most remembered films in the industry and one of the biggest hits of the 53-year-old actor’s career. Here, check out which title shines in Max…

300 is Max’s most watched war thriller worldwide.

Although 300 was released a few years ago, it continues to be an iconic and must-see title for movie buffs. Gerard Butler led the star-studded cast as King Leonidas, while Dominic West played Theron.

The story is based on Frank Miller‘s graphic novel and portrays the battle of Thermopylae in 480 BC, in which the king of Sparta led his army against the advancing Persians. The battle is said to have inspired all of Greece to unite against the Persians and helped establish the world’s first democracy.

This week, the Plane actor’s movie is trending again and is among the most watched movies on HBO’s Max platform. The film not only captivated audiences for its scenes and plot, but also for the figures who brought the main characters to life.

Lena Headey, David Wenham, Michael Fassbender, Vincent Regan, Andrew Pleavin, Tom Wisdom, Rodrigo Santoro, Andrew Tiernan, Stephen McHattie and Tim Connolly are some of the actors who appeared in the iconic war thriller.