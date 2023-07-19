It’s almost time for the world to watch ‘Barbie,’ directed and co-written by Greta Gerwig. The film has received rave reviews, being certified fresh on Rotten Tomatoes with a score of 81% of approval. Critics have praised the script, production and performances by Margot Robbie, Ryan Gosling and America Ferrera.

While the first reactions already pointed out that Robbie and Gosling (who is even garnering Oscar buzz) were great in the roles of Barbie and Ken respectively, Ferrera has also come out as one of the standouts of the film.

Ferrera’s performance has been described as the “heart” of the story, and many critics have also called her monologue as one of the best in the movie. While Ferrera has built an interesting career in film and TV, this crowning moment of her career makes it the perfect time to revisit one of her classic movies. And you can watch it on Max.

‘Real Women Have Curves,’ America Ferrera’s film debut you can watch on Max

America Ferrera is well-known for films such as the dramedy The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants (2005) and its sequel, as well as her Emmy-winning role of Betty Suarez on ABC’s Ugly Betty. However, her feature debut in ‘Real Women Have Curves’ is still regarded as one of her best roles.

This comedy-drama film was directed by Patricia Cardoso, based on the play of the same name by Josefina López. She co-wrote the screenplay for the film with George LaVoo. The movie won several accolades, and it’s considered as one of the most influential films of the 2000s.

It follows Ana García (Ferrera), who is a first generation Mexican-American, who wants to go away to college. However, she must battle against the views of her parents, who think she should stay at home and provide for the family.