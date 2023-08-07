Max: The movie with Margot Robbie and Christian Bale that is trending in the US

Margot Robbie is currently one of the prominent actors in the industry. Due to her star role in “Barbie,” directed by Greta Gerwig, the Australian has accomplished a remarkable milestone: her first film to reach $1 billion at the global box office. This success became even sweeter as she also produced the movie.

And that’s not all. The film can be added to her long list of acclaimed performances. Robbie has garnered praise for her roles in movies such as “I, Tonya” and “Bombshell,” both of which earned her Academy Awards nominations.

In her most recent endeavor, she starred in Damien Chazelle’s “Babylon,” a performance that also earned her a nomination for Best Actress at the Golden Globes. However, neither of these films is the one currently trending in the United States this week. Discover which movie holds that distinction.

‘Amsterdam,’ the movie with Margot Robbie and Christian Bale trending

According to the website Reel Good, “Amsterdam,” starring Robbie, Christian Bale and John David Washington, is one of the trending movies of the week in the United States. You can watch it on Max.

The movie takes its inspiration from the Business Plot, a political conspiracy that emerged in the United States in 1933. The plot revolves around the lives of three friends—a doctor, a nurse, and a lawyer—who come together once again to delve into the mystery behind the puzzling murder of a retired U.S. general.

The movie has an ensemble cast that includes: Chris Rock, Anya Taylor-Joy, Zoe Saldaña, Mike Myers, Michael Shannon, Timothy Olyphant, Andrea Riseborough, Taylor Swift, Matthias Schoenaerts, Alessandro Nivola, Rami Malek, and Robert De Niro.