If there’s a movie that has generated more than enough (kenough?, perhaps) online discourse this year, it’s Greta Gerwig’s Barbie, starring Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling. To say that the film has been an absolute smash feels almost like an understatement: in less than a week, per reports, it has already surpassed the half billion dollar mark in the global box office.

The numbers don’t feel that much of a surprise if we take into account that the marketing for the film (alongside for the Barbie brand in itself) has been ubiquitous. However, there’s no denying that a big part of the interest is Gerwig’s reputation as one of the best filmmakers of her generation, thanks to movies such as Lady Bird and Little Women.

So, if someone was going to be able to infuse personality to an IP’s driven story, it was her. And she actually shared many of her influences for the film, which include classics such as 2001: A Space Odyssey and Singing In The Rain. However, there’s another romantic musical that inspired the feeling of the film. Check it out.

The Umbrellas of Cherbourg, one of the inspiration behind Barbie

Talking to Letterboxd about his inspirations for ‘Barbie,’ Gerwig explained that she chose the musical drama ‘The Umbrellas of Cherbourg’ (1964) because “it’s an amazing movie, just astonishingly beautiful. I loved the use of color, and the sort of surrealness in the color.”

She also explained that she and cinematographer Rodrigo Prieto, who worked on the film, talked about “layering the colors, and almost, how you’d shoot five different shades of pink or red in one shot and not have it overwhelmed anything, that you feel there’s separation, but that’s vibrant.” Gerwig also explained that Catherine Deneuve’s looks also inspired some choices for Robbie’s character.

Jacques Demy’s ‘The Umbrellas of Cherbourg’ stars Deneuve and Nino Castelnuovo as two young lovers in the French city of Cherbourg, separated by circumstance. The movie is considered as one of the best movies in history, and you can watch it on Max.