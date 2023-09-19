While it was a box office bomb, the teen comedy “Bottoms” is being considered one of the best films of the genre. The film stars two of the most talked about actresses right now, “The Bear” star Ayo Edebiri and Rachel Sennott.

Sennott, 28, started as a comedian alongside Edebiri, but she has slowly started to win a place in the film industry not only as an actress but as a writer. She actually co-wrote the script for “Bottoms” with director Emma Seligman.

If you’ve already watched “Bottoms” and would like to explore more of the work of Sennott and Seligman, you could add “Shiva Baby” to your watch list. This comedy was their first work together, and it also stars another trending actress, “Theater Camp” star Molly Gordon.

‘Shiva Baby,’ a must-watch comedy you can stream on Max

In ‘Shiva Baby,’ Sennott stars as Danielle, a Jewish bisexual woman who has no direction. The film is set over the course of a shiva, where Danielle will encounter her sugar daddy Max (Danny Deferrari), as well as her ex-girlfriend (Gordon).

Fred Melamed and Polly Draper appear as Danielle’s parents, with Dianna Agron, Jackie Hoffman, Deborah Offner, Rita Gardner and Sondra James in supporting roles. Written and directed by Seligman in her directorial debut, the movie was a critical success.

“Shiva Baby” was praised for its performances, its humor, Seligman’s direction and writing, as well for the Jewish representation. For her work, Seligman earned a nomination for a Directors Guild Award.