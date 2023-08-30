Lily James and Tessa Thompson joined forces for this critically acclaimed crime drama, available for streaming on Max. Here’s a comprehensive overview of the film, including its plot, full cast, and more.

James undeniably stands out as one of the most versatile actresses of her generation, demonstrating her prowess in various genres, ranging from period dramas (“The Dig,” “Downton Abbey”) to biopics (“Pam & Tommy”), and even comedies and musicals (“Mamma Mia: Here We Go Again”).

Meanwhile, Thompson has garnered recognition for her portrayal of Valkyrie in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, as well as her roles in the Creed franchise and notable movies like “Sorry to Bother You” (2018), “Annihilation” (2018), “Sylvie’s Love” (2020), and “Passing” (2021).

‘Little Woods,’ an Acclaimed Crime Drama Streaming on Max

“Little Woods” is a 2018 crime drama film that marks Nia DaCosta‘s directorial debut, both in writing and directing. Alongside Thompson and James, the movie features Luke Kirby, James Badge Dale, and Lance Reddick in prominent roles.

The film had its world premiere at the Tribeca Film Festival and revolves around two estranged sisters who find themselves pushed to their limits after their mother’s passing leaves them with just one week to repay her mortgage.

On the review aggregator website Rotten Tomatoes, the film boasts an impressive approval rating of 95% from 97 reviews. The consensus among critics on the site reads: “Tessa Thompson’s remarkable performance propels ‘Little Woods,’ an absorbingly dark narrative that serves as a commendable directorial debut for Nia DaCosta.”