Matthew McConaughey is one of the most respected actors, being known for his versatility. The Academy Award winner is set to star in an upcoming spin-off of Yellowstone, following the ending of the original series.

First known for his roles in romantic comedies such as ‘Wedding Planner’ and ‘How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days,’ McConaughey went on to gain recognition for dramatic roles in movies such as ‘The Lincoln Lawyer,’ ‘Magic Mike,’ and, of course, ‘Dallas Buyers Club,’ for which he earned the Oscar, among other accolades.

But before his Oscar win, one of the films that helped him earn praise was this coming-of-age drama, in which he stars alongside Reese Witherspoon and Sam Shepard. Here’s all you need to know about this film.

‘Mud,’ the coming-of-age drama with Matthew McConaughey

‘Mud,’ written and directed by Jeff Nichols, centers around two teenagers, played by Tye Sheridan and Jacob Lofland, who come across the character known as Mud (McConaughey), a fugitive in hiding on a remote island. They decide to assist him in evading those who are pursuing him.

The movie premiered at the 2012 Cannes Film Festival and competed for the Palme d’Or. It was well received by critics, who praised the direction, script, emotional depth and McConaughey’s strong performance.

On the other hand, the movie was also a commercial success, performing well at the box office. It had worldwide grossings of $32.6 million ($21,590,086 domestic) against a budget of $10 million.