While actors and writers continue to strike due to AMPTP, which represents the biggest studios, many projects are stalled. One of them is the upcoming adaptation of ‘Mickey7’ by Oscar-winning director Bong Joon-ho and starring Robert Pattinson. However, you can watch the actor in another thrilling film in this dystopian drama.

At 37 years old, Robert Pattinson stands as one of the most respected actors of his generation. After appearing in teen franchises such as Harry Potter and Twilight, he then collaborated with directors such as David Cronenberg, Anton Corbijn, Werner Herzog, Claire Denis or Robert Eggers.

In that regard, one of Pattinson’s most acclaimed performances came when he collaborated with Australian director David Michôd, who also wrote the script, in a dystopian Western drama, available on Max. Check out more.

‘The Rover,’ a dystopian drama starring Robert Pattinson

‘The Rover’ is a contemporary western taking place in the Australian outback, ten years after a global economic collapse. It follows drifter Eric (Guy Pearce), whose car is stolen by a group of thieves who left behind Rey (Pattinson), a wounded ally. Eric forces Rey to help him hunt down the gang to take back the one thing that matters to him.

Apart from Pearce and Pattinson, Scoot McNairy, David Field, Anthony Hayes, Gillian Jones, and Susan Prior all appear in supporting roles. The movie premiered at the 2014 Cannes Film Festival, and it received rave reviews from critics.

Pearce and Pattinson’s performances were acclaimed, and the movie also earned seven nominations at the 4th AACTA Awards, winning Best Supporting Actress for Susan Prior, and Best Sound. You can watch the film on Max.