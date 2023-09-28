Academy Award winner Laura Dern is renowned for her versatile and impactful contributions to both film and television. While she has portrayed iconic roles in both mediums, her performance in this highly acclaimed drama stands out as one of her most powerful.

Beginning her career as a teenager, Dern achieved her breakthrough with “Jurassic Park.” Subsequently, she garnered greater recognition through films like “Rambling Rose,” which earned her the first Academy Award nomination for Best Actress, and “Wild,” which secured another nod for Best Supporting Actress.

However, the past few years have arguably been the most prolific phase of her career, highlighted by her Emmy-winning role in the TV drama “Big Little Lies” and her Oscar win for “Marriage Story.” Beyond these two notable roles, she has also received critical acclaim for her performance in a TV movie available on Max.

‘The Tale,’ a drama you can watch on Max

Jennifer Fox’s ‘The Tale,’ which she both wrote and directed, delves into the harrowing narrative of the director’s personal childhood abuse and her subsequent journey to confront it as an adult. Alongside Dern, the film boasts an ensemble cast featuring Ellen Burstyn, Jason Ritter, Elizabeth Debicki, Isabelle Nélisse, Common, Frances Conroy, and John Heard.

Having made its debut at the 2018 Sundance Film Festival to widespread acclaim, ‘The Tale’ eventually found its way to HBO. It garnered nominations across various prestigious awards, including the Emmys, Golden Globes, Critics’ Choice Awards, Spirit Awards, and Gotham Awards.

Laura Dern earned an Emmy nomination for her outstanding lead performance, although she ultimately lost to Regina King for her role in ‘Seven Seconds.’ On Rotten Tomatoes, the film achieved an impressive approval rating of 99% based on 79 reviews.