Halloween is just around the corner, making it the perfect time to indulge in some horror films. While there are plenty of great horror movies to enjoy on Netflix, not everything has to be spine-chilling. You can also go for some horror-comedy films, and one classic comes to mind.

The movie is, in fact, an anthology horror-comedy film written and directed by Michael Dougherty, who also co-wrote ‘X-Men 2’ and ‘Superman Returns.’ The film features a cast including Dylan Baker, Rochelle Aytes, Anna Paquin, and Brian Cox.

Though it is widely regarded as one of the best horror movies of all time, the film didn’t have a theatrical release. However, if you haven’t seen it yet or want to revisit it just in time for the spooky season, you can now find it on Max.

‘Trick r’ Treat,’ the Halloween classic you can stream on Max

‘Trick R’ Treat’ (2007) tells four Halloween horror tales, all sharing a common thread: Sam, a trick-or-treating demon clad in orange footie pajamas with a burlap sack covering his head. Sam appears in each story whenever a character violates a Halloween tradition.

The film unfolds on Halloween night in the fictional town of Warren Valley, Ohio, employing a non-linear narrative where characters intersect throughout the story. The ensemble cast includes Quinn Lord, Lauren Lee Smith, Jean-Luc Bilodeau, Samm Todd, Alberto Ghisi, Isabelle Deluce, Moneca Delain, Leslie Bibb, Tahmoh Penikett, Brett Kelly, Connor Levins, James Willson, Patrick Gilmore, and others.

‘Trick ‘r Treat’ has become a lasting favorite, giving rise to a range of merchandise, comics, theme park attractions, and Halloween decorations. Additionally, a sequel is currently in development with Legendary Pictures.