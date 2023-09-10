This week, one mystery thriller has been one of the most-watched movies on Max worldwide. According to FlixPatrol, this movie, starring Zoë Kravitz, is on the eighth spot of the global Top 10 ranks of the platform. Here’s all you need to know.

Kravitz started acting in 2007, and has appeared in several franchises such as X-Men: First Class (2011), the Divergent series and the Fantastic Beasts series. However, some of her most acclaimed works include the drama series Big Little Lies and The Batman (2022), in which she played Catwoman.

But before taking on the role of Selina Kyle, the actress starred in this mystery thriller directed by Steven Soderbergh, who is known for many acclaimed movies such as Ocean’s Eleven, Magic Mike, Logan’s Lucky and more.

‘Kimi,’ the trending thriller with Zoë Kravitz

‘Kimi’ is the most-watched thriller worldwide on Max. The film was released in 2022, and it was written by David Koepp. Starring Kravitz, it follows a tech worker with agoraphobia who discovers recorded evidence of a violent crime, but is met with resistance when she tries to report it.

Apart from Kravitz, the movie stars Byron Bowers, Rita Wilson, Erika Christensen, India de Beaufort, Derek DelGaudio, Sarai Koo, and Jaime Camil. The movie was met with positive reviews, with praise for the direction and Kravitz’ performance.