British actor Dan Stevens has appeared in several popular and acclaimed movies and TV shows such as “Downton Abbey,” “Beauty and the Beast,” “Marshall” and many more. However, this film is one of his most celebrated projects, and it’s currently trending worldwide, according to FlixPatrol.

It’s a sci-fi rom-com written and directed by Maria Schrader. She is known for the award-winning movie “Love Life” (2007), and the Netflix series “Unorthodox” (2020), for which she won the Emmy Award for Outstanding Directing for a Limited Series.

The movie received universal acclaim (it holds a 96% on Rotten Tomatoes), and it was even selected as the German entry for the Best International Feature Film at the 94th Academy Awards. So, here, check out more of the story, as well as how to stream it in the United States.

‘I’m Your Man,’ the rom-com that is trending on Max worldwide

“I’m Your Man,” (2021) follows Alma, a scientist who, in order to obtain research funds for her studies, accepts an offer to participate in an extraordinary experiment. For three weeks, she must live with a humanoid robot with artificial intelligence designed to allow it to morph into that of her ideal life partner.

Apart from Stevens, who plays Tom, the humanoid; Maren Eggert plays Alma. The rest of the cast includes Sandra Hüller, Hans Löw, Wolfgang Hübsch, Annika Meier, Falilou Seck, Jürgen Tarrach, Karolin Oesterling, and Henriette Richter-Röhl. The film is currently the ninth most-watched movie worldwide on Max, however, in the US you have to find it on other platforms.

Where to watch ‘I’m Your Man’ in the United States?

The movie “I’m Your Man” is available to watch online in the United States on Hulu, Kanopy and Hoopla. You can also buy it or rent it on Amazon Video, Google Play Movies, YouTube, Apple TV, Vudu, Microsoft Store.