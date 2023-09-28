If there’s a director known for creating great thriller films is M. Night Shyamalan, who has almost become synonymous with the genre. Here, we remember one of his most acclaimed early films starring Mel Gibson, and which is already a classic.

M. Night Shyamalan is known for movies such as Wide Awake, The Village and the Unbreakable trilogy. However, one of his most beloved films is still The Sixth Sense, which earned him Academy Award nominations for Best Director and Best Original Screenplay.

This year, the director released the acclaimed horror movie Knock at the Cabin, starring Dave Bautista. This year also marked the release of the fourth and final season of the Apple TV+ series, Servant.

‘Signs,’ the classic thriller with Mel Gibson to watch on Max

Released in 2022, ‘Signs’ is a science fiction horror film written and directed by Shyamalan. The movie stars Gibson as Graham Hess, a former Episcopal priest who discovers a series of crop circles in his cornfield which are the result of extraterrestrial life.

Joaquin Phoenix, Rory Culkin, and Abigail Breslin also star in the film. The movie was a commercial success grossing $408.2 million against a budget of $72 million, as well as receiving mostly positive reviews from critics.

‘Signs’ is a great example of the themes that Shyamalan explores in his films, such as spirituality and faith. However, not everyone liked the movie, with some critics from publications such as Variety, criticizing the script. You can watch it on Max.