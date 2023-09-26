Martin Scorsese is promoting his newest film, “Killers of The Flower Moon,” which will come out in theaters on October 20. The movie stars Lily Gladstone, as well as some of his long-time collaborators, Leonardo DiCaprio and Robert De Niro.

“Killers of The Flower Moon” is being acclaimed by critics, who are calling it one of the director’s best works, and that’s something to say about a director that has crafted some of the most iconic films of the past five decades.

Talking to GQ, the director reflected on some of his most iconic movies, including “Taxi Driver,” “The Departed” and, of course, “Raging Bull.” Here’s what the director said of the latter, which is considered one of the greatest American movies of all time (according to the American Film Institute, at least).

Raging Bull, the must-watch sports drama by Martin Scorsese

“Raging Bull” follows the life and career of middleweight boxing champion Jake LaMotta, portrayed by De Niro, who had a turbulent personal life. It’s an adaptation of LaMotta’s 1970 memoir ‘Raging Bull: My Story.’ Joe Pesci, Cathy Moriarty, Nicholas Colasanto, Theresa Saldana and Frank Vincent complete the cast.

In an interview with GQ talking about his movies, Scorsese explained that they made the film “not knowing how it was going to be received” as “people didn’t like him (LaMotta).” The film did receive mixed reviews, primarily due to its violent content.

However, the director thought “he’s a human being, he’s got a heart, he’s got a soul. By the end of it, he finds some kind of peace with himself and maybe the others around him. And I think I was going there to try to find peace in myself.”

Scorsese also explained that because that year other films were out about boxing, he decided the movie should be black and white. In terms of cinematography, he also revealed that while the boxing scenes should be “powerful,” the rest of the movie, in terms of frame, should be “almost meditative.”

Despite the mixed reviews, the film was nominated for eight Academy Awards at the 53rd Academy Awards, including Best Picture and Best Director, and won two: Best Actor for De Niro (his second Oscar) and Best Editing.

You can watch “Raging Bull” on Max, Max Amazon Channel, DIRECTV, Cinemax Amazon Channel.