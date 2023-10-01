Jenna Ortega gained worldwide fame thanks to Netflix‘s hit series ‘Wednesday,’ one of the most-watched shows on the platform ever. However, the actress has been on a rising path for a while, and her performance in this acclaimed drama is a must-watch.

Apart from ‘Wednesday,’ Ortega has also appeared in several horror films, earning herself the reputation of a ‘scream queen.’ Her most recent endeavors in the genre were ‘Scream’ and ‘X’ (both 2022), as well as ‘Scream VI’ (2023).

However, in this film, she shows her chops for drama alongside Maddie Ziegler, who has transitioned from her dancing career to acting. Shailene Woodley also stars in this movie. Here’s all you need to know.

‘The Fallout,’ a must-watch drama with Jenna Ortega

‘The Fallout’ (2021) is a poignant drama film that marks the feature film directorial debut of Megan Park. With a powerful narrative, the film delves into the harrowing aftermath of a school shooting and its impact on the lives of those involved.

At the heart of the film is Ortega, who delivers a compelling performance as Vada Cavell, a high school student grappling with the profound emotional trauma of surviving a school shooting. The rest of the cast includes Julie Bowen, John Ortiz, Niles Fitch, and Will Ropp.

‘The Fallout’ (2021) has garnered critical acclaim, with praise directed at Park’s direction, the screenplay, and Finneas O’Connell’s evocative score, while Jenna Ortega’s portrayal has been particularly celebrated.