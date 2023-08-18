Jessica Chastain belongs to the highest echelon of Hollywood stars. The acclaimed actress, who won an Oscar in 2021 for The Eyes of Tammy Faye, is the one who stars in one of the most popular thrillers on Max.

The film was directed by John Madden, known for works like Shakespeare in Love, The Best Exotic Marigold Hotel and Proof with Gwyneth Paltrow, Jake Gyllenhaal and Anthony Hopkins. The screenplay was written by Jonathan Perera.

Despite receiving positive reviews, especially for Chastain’s performance, the movie was a box office disappointment, earning only $9.1 million against its budget of $13 million.

Miss Sloane, the trending with Jessica Chastain on Max

Jessica Chastain portrays Madeline Elizabeth Sloane in one of the most streamed thrillers on Max, HBO’s platform. The film was released in 2016 but remains one of the standout performances of the 46-year-old actress.

The story is set in the world of political power brokers and follows Elizabeth Sloane, who is the most sought-after lobbyist in Washington D.C. When she takes on the most powerful opponent of her career, she discovers that winning can come at a very high price.

While the plot was led by the star of Molly’s Game, the cast also featured other prominent figures, including Mark Strong, Michael Stuhlbarg, Gugu Mbatha-Raw, John Lithgow, David Wilson Barnes, Douglas Smith, and Alison Pill.