Amber Heard, Gary Oldman and Harrison Ford joined Liam Hemsworth to star in one of the most well-known action thrillers of 2012, which is currently available on the HBO platform, Max.

The cast already featured four of the most influential figures in the industry, and despite the movie receiving mixed reviews, many praised the performances they delivered throughout the plot.

The director behind the scenes was Robert Luketic, while those chosen to develop the screenplay were Barry L. Levy and Jason Hall, loosely based on Joseph Finder‘s 2004 novel of the same name.

Paranoia, the action thriller with A-list stars that is available on Max

Paranoia is one of the movies that brought together some of the best actors but was considered one of the biggest box office flops of 2013, according to Variety magazine.

However, Max users have given it a chance, and the thriller has come back to life within the streaming platform’s catalog, making it one of the titles you can’t miss in the United States.

The story follows Adam Cassidy, a young man who deeply despises his job at the tech company Wyatt Corporation. His boss suggests that he infiltrate the rival company and act as an industrial spy.

Liam Hemsworth, Harrison Ford, Gary Oldman, Amber Heard, Josh Holloway, Embeth Davidtz, Richard Dreyfuss, Lucas Till, Julian McMahon, Will Peltz, Angela Sarafyan and Christine Marzano were the actors who made up the main cast.