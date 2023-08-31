Tommy Lee Jones and Robert Downey Jr. formed an iconic duo in one of the most popular action thriller conspiracy films, not only on Max but also in their individual careers.

This is a production directed by Stuart Baird, who is known for being involved in the success of Skyfall with Daniel Craig, Star Trek: Nemesis and the 1978 Superman.

During the afternoon of Wednesday, August 30th, the film that was released in the late 90s managed to secure a spot in the global Top 10 of the streaming giant. Here, check out which classic it is…

U.S. Marshals, an American classic that shines on Max

According to Flix Patrol, the movie has become one of the most-watched on the platform this week and yesterday, it held the 2nd position worldwide. U.S. Marshals is the new sensation on Max in different countries.

However, despite being a global success, it’s a different story in the United States, as the title belongs to Tubi‘s catalog. The story follows Marshal Samuel Gerard and his team, who are assigned to locate Sheridan, who has been accused of a double murder.

Tommy Lee Jones, Wesley Snipes, Robert Downey Jr., Joe Pantoliano, Daniel Roebuck, Tom Wood and LaTanya Richardson Jackson are some of the many actors who make up the main cast of this conspiracy thriller.