Max: The must-watch animated series with Kid Cudi and Issa Rae just hours after its release

Max not only has a wide catalog of new releases but has also launched a television series based on the characters from the Oscar-winning short film Hair Love. Issa Rae and Kid Cudi are two of the stars who make up the cast.

The title was created by Matthew A. Cherry, who is known for other productions like Swagger with O’Shea Jackson Jr. and Abbott Elementary with Quinta Brunson, Tyler James Williams and Janelle James.

The plot is set two months after the events of the short movie and follows the main family, which consists of the stylist and vlogger Angela Young, the music producer Stephen Love and their daughter Zuri Young-Love.

Young Love is the new animated series on Max

Young Love premiered just a few hours ago on Max catalog, and its first season consists of a total of 12 episodes. While it may not have secured a spot in the global Top 10 rankings yet, it’s already becoming a trending topic.

“An honest look into the world of an African American young family of millennial parents, as they juggle their careers, marriage, parenthood, social issues and multi-generational dynamics striving for a better life”, describes the synopsis.

Kid Cudi, Issa Rae, Loretta Devine, Harry Lennix, Tamar Braxton, Brooke Monroe Conaway and Sheryl Lee Ralph are some of the stars who lend their voices to the main characters in the new animated series produced by HBO.