“Daisy Jones & The Six” star Riley Keough has built a decade-long career in movie and TV thanks to titles such as “Magic Mike,” “Mad Max: Fury Road,” “Logan Lucky,” or “American Honey.” However, she definitely has had some taxing moments on set, and she recently recalled one involving Andrew Garfield.

In a video for Vanity Fair, she recalled that she had a memory from shooting the movie that was “very stressful” as she accidentally caused the set to shut down by eating a granola bar with peanuts in it before a kissing scene with Garfield, who is allergic. “It was just kind of like, ‘Oh f—, that’s crazy,” she said.

Thanks to the video, many fans want to know more about this movie. It’s a 2018 black-comedy, that was very divisive for critics. While many praise its visuals, as well as the performances, others thought the script wasn’t that “deep.” However, if you want to dive in, check out more about it.

“Under the Silver Lake,” with Andrew Garfield and Riley Keough

“Under the Silver Lake” follows a young man (Garfield) who lives in Los Angeles, who finds himself investigating the sudden disappearance of his neighbor (Keough), only to stumble upon an elusive and dangerous conspiracy.

David Robert Mitchell wrote, produced and directed the film, which premiered at the 2018 Film Festival in Cannes. Dakota Johnson was first attached to the project, and later was replaced by Keough.

The rest of the cast include Zosia Mamet, Laura-Leigh, Jimmi Simpson, Patrick Fischler, Luke Baines, Callie Hernandez, Riki Lindhome and Don McManus. You can watch this black-comedy/mystery film on Max.