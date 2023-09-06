Max: The must-watch crime comedy with George Clooney and Brad Pitt trending in the US

Brad Pitt and George Clooney are one of the most charismatic movie stars, and they both starred in this classic heist comedy that is currently trending in the US, according to FlixPatrol. The movie is currently the tenth most watched on Max in the country.

This heist comedy was directed by Steven Soderbergh, who is also known for films such as “Magic Mike” and “Magic Mike’s Last Dance,” with Channing Tatum, as well as another fan-favorite heist comedy “Logan Lucky,” which stars Tatum, Adam Driver, and Daniel Craig.

On the other hand, in the film that we’re discussing, Pitt and Cloney aren’t the only big names appearing in. Matt Damon, Bernie Mac, Casey Affleck, Don Cheadle, Elliott Gould, Julia Roberts and Andy Garcia rounded up the star-studded cast.

‘Ocean’s Eleven,’ the classic heist comedy trending on Max

“Ocean’s Eleven” is a popular heist film that was released in 2001. The film is a remake of the 1960 movie, and it revolves around Danny Ocean, played by Clooney, who is a recently paroled master thief. Upon his release, he immediately sets his sights on a daring and ambitious heist: robbing three of the most prominent casinos in Las Vegas simultaneously.

The movie was well-received by critics, which praised the acting, direction and plot. It was also a box office success, grossing $450.7 million worldwide against a budget of $85 million. All of this led to two sequels “Ocean’s Twelve” (2004) and “Ocean’s Thirteen” (2007).

You can watch the complete trilogy on Max. And, you can also watch the all-female spin-off “Ocean’s 8” led by Sandra Bullock and Cate Blanchett, and with Anne Hathaway, Mindy Kaling, Sarah Paulson, Awkwafina, Rihanna, and Helena Bonham Carter completing the cast.