Scarlett Johansson‘s career is a remarkable journey through the realms of film, spanning over two decades. With several acclaimed movies and performances, there are some of her films that do not get enough attention. And this sci-fi thriller might be one of them.

Johansson, who started his career as a child actor, is now one of Hollywood’s most versatile and accomplished performers. Her impressive filmography includes iconic roles in various genres, from her early breakout in “Lost in Translation” to her portrayal of Natasha Romanoff (Black Widow) in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

However, while working for Marvel, Johansson has appeared in some smaller movies that can be a little more interesting than your average superhero comedy. Yes, “Story of a Marriage” is one of them, but this sci-fi thriller is also worth a watch.

‘Under the Skin,’ the Scarlett Johansson’s sci-fi thriller to watch on Max

The movie is titled “Under the Skin,” and it was directed by Jonathan Glazer and written by Glazer and Walter Campbell. Johansson stars as an otherworldly woman who preys on men in Scotland.

The movie, which is loosely based on the 2000 novel by Michel Faber, premiered at Telluride Film Festival in 2013. It was received by rave reviews by critics, who called it mesmerizing, visually stunning, disturbing and haunting.

Much of the praise was for Johannsson’s performance. Despite the critical acclaim, the movie was a failure in the box office, only grossing $8 million against a budget of $13 million. But, what better time to revisit this film than now? It is available to watch on Max.