Max is not only one of the platforms that competes with Netflix, but it is also known for having a wide variety within its catalog. One of the most acclaimed titles is a classic drama starring Hugh Jackman and Allison Janney.

It’s a movie directed by Cory Finley and written by Mike Makowsky, which is based on the true story of the largest public school embezzlement in American history.

The adaptation was based on an article in New York Magazine, written by Robert Kolker. Currently, it is one of the trending movies that continues to attract viewers day by day and here, you can check which one it is…

Bad Education, the trending drama with Hugh Jackman on Max

Bad Education is the drama that debuted on the big screen in 2019 and brought together some of the most well-known stars in the industry, such as the actor from Wolverine and Allison Janney, who is known for the series Mom.

The movie became the fourth most-watched program on cable television on the night of its premiere, earning a rating of 18 out of 49 points in the ratings. It currently belongs to the Max catalog, the HBO streaming platform.

The story is set in the town of Roslyn and follows the charismatic and esteemed Dr. Frank Tassone and Pam Gluckin, who embezzle millions of dollars from the same public school district they aim to make the best in the country.