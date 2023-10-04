With the astonishing success of ‘Barbie’ (2023), Greta Gerwig has reached new heights as a director. The film has become her biggest hit yet, surpassing $1.4 billion in worldwide box office earnings. Whether the movie will compete for an Oscar nomination is still uncertain.

However, before achieving recognition as an Academy Award-nominated director, she had already established herself as an actor. Some of her most memorable roles include those in Noah Baumbach‘s films such as ‘Mistress America’ and ‘Frances Ha,’ both of which she co-wrote

However, this independent rom-com, in which she shares the screen with two A-listers such as Ethan Hawke and Julianne Moore, is also considered one of her best performances. And you can watch it on Max.

Maggie’s Plan with Greta Gerwig and Ethan Hawke

Written and directed by Rebecca Miller, the film ‘Maggie’s Plan’ is an adaptation of an original story by Karen Rinaldi, later published as the 2017 novel ‘The End of Men.’ Apart from the lead trio, the movie also stars Bill Hader, Maya Rudolph, Travis Fimmel, Wallace Shawn, and Ida Rohatyn.

The plot follows Maggie (Gerwig), who had a plan to become a mother on her own, but her path takes an unexpected turn when she falls in love with a married man (Hawke). As time goes on and her daughter is born, Maggie begins to question whether he truly belonged with the right woman (Moore) all along.

According to Rotten Tomatoes, the film boasts an impressive 86% approval rating based on 183 reviews. The website’s critics concur, stating, “Led by Greta Gerwig’s captivating performance, ‘Maggie’s Plan’ injects intelligence and subversive twists into the romantic comedy genre.”