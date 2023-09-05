Max: The must-watch Megan Thee Stallion documentary only one day after its premiere

Megan Thee Stallion has built a mega career in the music industry and has become one of the most influential figures of all time. This morning, she became the star of one of the new docu-series on Max.

The project was produced by Discovery Plus and explores the high-profile case involving the singer and Tory Lanez. It consists of only two episodes and takes place after the Canadian artist’s sentencing for his role in the shooting.

Public opinion has been divided for a long time, and with the new title on the streaming giant, many may finally be able to bring closure to the case by forming their opinions based on interviews and testimonies.

Megan Thee Stallion vs. Tory Lanez: Five Shots, the new Max docu-series

Megan Thee Stallion vs. Tory Lanez: Five Shots is the new production that covers one of the most well-known cases in the industry. The first installment features Megan’s version, including interviews with figures like prosecutor Alexander Bott.

The story includes legal experts and informed individuals who analyze how Tory Lanez continues to protest his innocence and examine why Megan was vilified on social media despite her terrible experience.

In addition to the main stars, the cast includes YouTuber Armon Wiggins, journalist Taylor Crumpton, Kimberlyn Mitchell, Michael McCrudden, Lanez’s former manager Fred E Fame, and court reporter Meghann Cuniff.