Denzel Washington‘s illustrious career in Hollywood spans several decades and is marked by his remarkable talent and versatility as an actor. And in this action drama, directed by Ridley Scott, he gave one of his most celebrated performances.

Among Washington’s acclaimed works, there are titles such as “Training Day,” for which he earned an Academy Award for Best Actor; as well as “Glory,” “Philadelphia,” “The Hurricane,” and “Flight,” among many others.

However, to many critics, this role in this action movie also deserved an Oscar (or at least a nomination). He shared the screen with another renowned actor, Russell Crowe, who had also collaborated with Scott in his Academy Award winning performance in “Gladiator.”

‘American Gangster,’ the crime drama with Denzel Washington to stream

The film is “American Gangster” (2007) and it is loosely based on the true story of Frank Lucas, a Harlem drug lord, and Richie Roberts, the detective who pursued him during the 1970s in New York City.

Washington plays Lucas, while Crowe portrays Roberts. Meanwhile, the supporting cast consists of Ted Levine, John Ortiz, Josh Brolin, Chiwetel Ejiofor, Ruby Dee, Lymari Nadal and Cuba Gooding Jr.

Apart from being a commercial success, the movie received positive reviews from critics, who praised it for its performances, direction, and its exploration of the crime genre. It also received two Oscars nominations for nominations for Best Art Direction and Best Supporting Actress for Ruby Dee.