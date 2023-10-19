If Ryan Gosling is one of the most beloved actors of his generation, that’s because he never fails to deliver great performances. From comedy to drama, the Canadian has proven he has the versatility for it all. While deciding which one of his movies is a difficult task, a case can be made for the romantic drama “Blue Valentine,” in which he stars alongside Michelle Williams.

This was Gosling’s first collaboration with director Derek Cianfrance, with whom he reunited again in “The Place Beyond The Pines,” released in 2012. The film has been one passion project for the director, who struggled to make it for seven years due to lack of financing. He even had to give up his director fee to finish it.

With a realistic and unsparing approach to storytelling, the film follows Gosling and Williams as a struggling couple, and it has become a classic. Even Paul Mescal mentioned it as one of the five films he “can’t stop thinking about.” So, if you haven’t watched it yet, you can find it on Max.

‘Blue Valentine,’ a realistic portrayal of romantic relationships

The film, written by Cianfrance, Cami Delevingne and Joey Curtis, follows Dean (Gosling) and Cindy (Williams), who live a quiet life in a modest neighborhood. While everything seems normal, their relationship is in a downward spiral.

One of the most interesting aspects of the film is that it follows two linear narratives, jumping back and forth between the beginning of Dean and Cindy’s relationship and their marriage several years later. This helps the viewer to feel the contrast between the two stages.

Originally, Cianfrance’s intention was to film the two timelines several years apart for even more realism. However, Gosling and Williams did embrace the process, living together and using a similar budget to their characters’ to build “tension.”

Blue Valentine, accolades and reception

The film received critical acclaim and Williams was nominated for both the Academy Award for Best Actress and the Golden Globe Award for Best Actress in a Motion Picture – Drama, while Gosling received a nomination for the Golden Globe Award for Best Actor – Motion Picture Drama.

“Blue Valentine” is celebrated as a great movie for its raw and unflinching portrayal of the complexities of love and relationships. The film draws viewers into the intimate, sometimes uncomfortable, moments of a troubled relationship, offering a profound and emotionally resonant look at the complexities of human connections, leaving a lasting impact on its audience.