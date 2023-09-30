Matt Damon and Robin Williams were chosen as the leads in one of the greatest movies in the history of cinema, which managed to win two Academy Awards during the 1998 ceremony and became a true classic.

The drama was directed by Gus Van Sant, who is known for being responsible for great successes like My Own Private Idaho with Keanu Reeves and River Phoenix, Drugstore Cowboy with Matt Dillon and Paranoid Park.

The actor who portrayed Jason Bourne, co-wrote the screenplay along with his lifelong best friend, Ben Affleck. The star who later played Batman was also in front of the camera, as he portrayed Chuckie.

Good Will Hunting, the classic drama available on Max

Good Will Hunting premiered in theaters in 1997 and not only established itself as an acclaimed classic but also became one of the defining successes in cinematic history. Now you can find it available on Max.

The story follows Will Hunting (Matt Damon), a janitor at MIT who has a gift for mathematics but needs the help of a psychologist (Robin Williams) to find the direction in his life.

Stellan Skarsgård, Ben Affleck, Rachel Majorowski, John Mighton, Colleen McCauley, Casey Affleck, Cole Hauser, Matt Mercier, Alison Folland and Vik Sahay are some of the stars who have accompanied Williams and Damon.