Max is one of the few platforms that have a vast catalog, filled with variety and formats. In addition to new releases, it features major franchises and classics. One of these was starred by Morgan Freeman and Christian Bale.

Not only was it nominated eight times at the Academy Awards during the 2009 ceremony, but the movie directed by Christopher Nolan managed to take home two golden statuettes.

The cast was filled with major stars, many of whom are now considered Hollywood icons, such as Heath Ledger and Gary Oldman. Here, check out which drama is the most-watched on the streaming service…

The Dark Knight, the best Batman movie that is trending on Max

Even though every fan has their own favorite movie featuring the iconic character, many agree that The Dark Knight is the best of them. This is especially due to its plot and the incredible performances by the main stars.

“When the menace known as The Joker wreaks havoc and chaos on Gotham City, Batman must accept one of the greatest psychological and physical tests of his ability to fight injustice”, describes the official synopsis of the DC drama.

The cast of the new trending movie on Max includes Christian Bale, Heath Ledger, Aaron Eckhart, Michael Caine, Maggie Gyllenhaal, Gary Oldman, Morgan Freeman, Cillian Murphy, Ron Dean and Monique Gabriela Curnen.