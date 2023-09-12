Emma Stone is definitely one of the most accomplished performers of her generation. And the Oscar-winning actress is set for another triumphal awards season with her work in Yorgos Lanthimos’ “Poor Things,” which recently won the Golden Lion at the 2023 Venice Film Festival.

Of course, Stone is no stranger to delivering acclaimed performances. From her start in romantic comedies like “Easy A” and “Crazy Stupid Love” to her award-winning roles in “La La Land” or “The Favourite,” she has always been a performer to pay attention to.

And on Max you can watch one of her most celebrated movies, for which she received her first Academy Award nomination for Best Supporting Actress. It’s a comedy drama which stars Michael Keaton in the lead role.

“Birdman,” the must-watch dramedy with Emma Stone you can watch on Max

“Birdman or (The Unexpected Virtue of Ignorance)” is a black comedy-drama directed by Alejandro González Iñárritu. The film won four Academy Awards, including Best Picture, Best Director, and Best Original Screenplay.

The movie, which was shot in a faux one-shot, follows Keaton as Riggan Thomson, a washed-up actor who gained fame and fortune for his portrayal of the iconic superhero Birdman in a series of films. Riggan is now attempting to revive his career and gain critical acclaim by directing and starring in a Broadway play.

Apart from his inner voice, he has to deal with several characters around him. Stone plays his daughter, with Edward Norton, Naomi Watts, and Zach Galifianakis completing the supporting cast.