Johnny Depp has experienced several controversies in recent years, especially following his divorce from Amber Heard. Despite the world’s opinions, the actor still maintains a strong base of loyal fans who continue to celebrate his successes.

He is one of the few actors who, at 60 years old, has had a career filled with productions that have now been classified as classics. One of them has become a trend this week and it’s a suspenseful mystery thriller.

Netflix is the platform that holds the title, where he is seen sharing the screen with other prominent figures such as Heather Graham, Jason Flemyng, Robbie Coltrane, Ian Holm and Ian Richardson.

From Hell is the most-watched Johnny Depp thriller on Netflix

From Hell made its big screen debut in 2001, and it wasn’t until a few years ago that it was added to Netflix‘s catalog, becoming a favorite among users. This week, the thriller has once again become a worldwide trend.

The story follows Inspector Fred Abberline, who is led on the trail of a sadistic madman destined for infamy by a series of savage murders. The action takes place in 1888 in the Whitechapel district of London, one of the most sordid neighborhoods of the time.