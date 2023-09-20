Romantic comedies have become trendy again last week, and now hundreds of titles of this genre have managed to resurface. One of them belongs to Max‘s catalog and was starred by three of the most important actresses in the industry.

Jennifer Aniston, Julia Roberts and Kate Hudson were present in the classic love story that premiered in 2016. The iconic stars were not the only ones who made up the main cast but were also accompanied by Jason Sudeikis.

The movie was directed by Garry Marshall, who is known for having been involved in and responsible for productions such as Pretty Woman, Never Been Kissed, Georgia Rule and A League of Their Own.

Mother’s Day, the rom-com with A-list stars on Max

Mother’s Day made its debut almost seven years ago on the big screen, and since then, it has become a classic in the romantic comedy genre. It now has a home in Max‘s catalog in the United States and is one of the favorites.

“As Mother’s Day approaches, a single mother realizes that her ex-husband is marrying a younger woman, and a recently widowed man tries to raise his two daughters”, describes the official synopsis.

In addition to the three female leads and the actor from Ted Lasso, the rest of the cast includes Shay Mitchell, Timothy Olyphant, Brandon Spink, Caleb Brown, Siena LaGambina and Matthew Walker.