Romantic comedies are timeless. Many films of the genre are considered classics, especially the ones made in the 90s when the popularity of these types of movies were at its peak. However, sometimes new rom-coms capture that magic. And here is one that we could say did it successfully.

This film is currently the tenth most watched movie on Max worldwide. It ranks behind Beast (9th), Don’t Worry Darling, Elvis, 65, Edge of Tomorrow, Mortal Kombat, Uncharted, Magic Mike’s Last Dance, and The Flash, which is the number one of the Top 10.

The movie was by Mexican director Gaz Alazraki, who, apart from having several movies in Spanish, is also the creator of Netflix’s Club de los Cuervos. Meanwhile, the script was penned by Matt Lopez. Here’s more about this film.

‘Father of the Bride,’ the trending rom-com on Max worldwide

‘The Father of the Bride’ (2022) is an adaptation of the 1949 novel of the same name by Edward Streeter, as well as remake of the 1950 and 1991 movies. This time, the movie centers on a Cuban-American family.

The rest of the cast includes Diego Boneta, Gloria Estefan, Adria Arjona, Isabela Merced, and Chloe Fineman. Despite being a remake, critics were pleased with the result. On Rotten Tomatoes, the movie holds a 81% score.

The plot of the film centers around a father (García) coming to terms with the upcoming wedding of his daughter Sofia (Arjona) to lawyer Adan Castillo (Boneta). However, it will take the help of all family members.