When thinking about high-grossing actors, one name that immediately comes to mind is Tom Cruise. With a career spanning over three decades, the star has several box office hits under his belt. So, it’s not surprising that one of his movies is also one of the most streamed right now on Max.

The movie also stars Emily Blunt, who has garnered recognition thanks to her performances in movies such as “A Quiet Place,” “The Devils Wear Prada” or “The Girl on the Train.” Most recently, Blunt was part of the ensemble cast of the critically acclaimed “Oppenheimer,” directed by Christopher Nolan.

Here, Cruise and Blunt worked with Doug Liman, who helmed the project from a script by Christopher McQuarrie and the writing team of Jez and John-Henry Butterworth. The film was critically acclaimed, and it’s considered one of their best works. So, here’s all you need to know.

‘Edge of Tomorrow,’ the sci-fi thriller trending worldwide on Max

‘Edge of Tomorrow’ is the film trending, and it is set in a futuristic world where an alien species has conquered most of Europe. It follows Major William Cage (Cruise), a public relations officer with minimal combat training. Against his wishes, he participates in a crucial mission to combat the aliens. However, he unexpectedly becomes ensnared in a time loop, reliving the same life-and-death struggle with the aliens.

Brendan Gleeson, Bill Paxton, Jonas Armstrong, Tony Way, and Kick Gurry appear in supporting roles. The film is an adaptation from the 2004 Japanese light novel All You Need Is Kill by Hiroshi Sakurazaka. It was released in 2014, and it grossed $370.5 million worldwide in its theatrical run.

Apart from being a commercial success, it was also positively received by critics. Most of the praise were for direction, humor, CGI and the performances. It currently holds a 91% approval rating from critics on Rotten Tomatoes. You can find it on Max.