The spy genre is always a great choice when seeking entertaining movies. While ‘James Bond’ and ‘Mission Impossible’ are excellent examples of this genre, some of the best films emerge from a blend of spy thriller and comedy. In that sense, this movie starring Melissa McCarthy and Jason Statham is a must-watch.

McCarthy is undeniably one of the finest comedic actors of her generation. With movies like ‘The Boss,’ ‘Identity Thief,’ ‘Bridesmaids,’ and ‘The Heat,’ she has not only received critical acclaim but also won the hearts of audiences.

On the other hand, when it comes to action and spy genres, Statham is undoubtedly an expert. In this film, which you can watch on Max, he also explores his comedic side, which sadly, he hasn’t exploited very often.

‘Spy,’ the action-comedy you shouldn’t miss

‘Spy’ (2015) marks the third collaboration between McCarthy and director Paul Feig, after the ‘Bridesmaids’ and ‘The Heat.’ In this movie, the actress portrays a desk-bound CIA operative who gets her first mission when a suitcase nuke threatens global security.

The supporting cast includes Jude Law, Rose Byrne, Bobby Cannavale, Peter Serafinowicz, and Allison Janney. Meanwhile, Statham delivers a parody of his typical roles.

This film received high praise from critics, who lauded the performances, especially those of McCarthy and Statham, as well as the humor and the script. Variety called it McCarthy’s “funniest, most versatile, and sustained comic showcase of her movie career.”