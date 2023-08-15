Last year, Austin Butler became one of the most recognized actors in the film industry. He even earned his first Oscar nomination for Best Actor. Now it is Max who has the drama that has taken him to the top of its catalog.

The film, which lasts two hours and forty minutes, was directed by Baz Luhrmann. The acclaimed filmmaker is responsible for major productions and one of the best known is The Great Gatsby with Leonardo DiCaprio and Tobey Maguire.

The project began as a biography of one of the world’s most beloved stars and ended up being a masterpiece. The story managed to take home 80 awards and eight nominations at the 2022 Oscars.

Elvis ranked No. 3 worldwide on Max

Elvis is not only one of the best movies of recent years, but it portrays the story of Elvis Presley, who was known as the King of Rock and Roll. This week it consolidated its position as the second most watched Max movie worldwide.

Austin Butler played Elvis himself, while Olivia DeJonge played Priscilla, the love of the singer’s life. Tom Hanks was also present and shared the leading role, being Colonel Tom Parker.

The story follows Elvis Presley, who rises to fame in the 1950s, while maintaining a complex relationship with his manager, Colonel Tom Parker. The plot was approved by his family, the King’s ex-wife and daughter, Lisa Marie Presley.