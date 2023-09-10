Jamie Dornan and Dakota Johnson are both A-list actors, recognized for their work in multiple acclaimed films and series. Nevertheless, they achieved their breakthrough and gained global fame through a franchise that is currently trending worldwide and available on Max (in the US).

Johnson’s recent projects include Cooper Raiff’s rom-com ‘Cha Cha Real Smooth,’ Maggie Gyllenhaal’s drama ‘The Lost Daughter,’ and the coming-of-age film ‘The Peanut Butter Falcon.’ Meanwhile, Dornan has appeared in ‘A Private War’ (2018), ‘Belfast’ (2021), and the drama series ‘The Tourist’ (2022).

However, according to FlixPatrol, their most-watched work is the romantic drama they starred in back in 2018. It currently holds the tenth spot on Netflix worldwide, but, as mentioned earlier, it is available on Max in the US.

‘Fifty Shades Freed,’ the trending romantic drama

‘Fifty Shades Freed’ is currently trending, marking the third installment of the ‘Fifty Shades’ franchise, based on the trilogy of books by E.L. James. Johnson and Dornan portray Anastasia Steele and Christian Grey, respectively.

The story follows the couple as they marry and must contend with Ana’s former boss (Eric Johnson), who begins stalking them. Despite the film’s relatively low $55 million production budget, it performed exceptionally well at the box office, grossing over $370 million worldwide.

You can watch the complete trilogy on Max. While the films received mixed reviews, they remain one of the highest-grossing franchises with a total revenue of $1.32 billion worldwide. Supporting roles in the films were played by Eloise Mumford, Victor Rasuk, Luke Grimes, Marcia Gay Harden, Rita Ora, Max Martini, and Andrew Airlie.