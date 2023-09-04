Max: The romantic drama with Ryan Gosling that just entered the Top 10 in the US

Ryan Gosling is coming from the biggest hit in his career, as Greta Gerwig’s Barbie, in which he stars alongside Margot Robbie, grossed over $1 billion in the global box office. However, the Canadian star is also part of one of the trending movies this week on Max.

Amidst Gosling’s acting credits, there’s a genre for everyone, and among his most celebrated titles there are action films (Drive), sci-fi thrillers (Blade Runner 2049), comedies (The Nice Guys), rom-coms (Crazy Stupid Love), musicals (La La Land) and many more.

However, one movie that launched him to global stardom and earned him the title of leading man is precisely the one that is now Top 8 on Max in the US, according to FlixPatrol. In the film, he stars alongside another famous actress…

‘The Notebook’ is trending on Max in the US

‘The Notebook,’ starring Gosling and Rachel McAdams, is currently one of the most watched movies on Max in the United States. The romantic drama premiered back in 2004, and it has become a cult classic since then.

The film, based on Nicholas Sparks’ novel of the same name, follows the love story of Allie (McAdams) and Noah (Gosling), who were separated by her parents and fate, as Duke reads their story to Ms Hamilton, an old woman who suffers from dementia.

The rest of the cast includes James Garner, Gena Rowlands, Joan Allen, James Marsden, Jamie Brown, Sam Shepard, David Thornton, Kevin Connolly, Heather Wahlquist, Ed Grady and Obba Babatunde.